GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

John Gant, Twins

Reliever-made-starter allowed no runs and three hits in five innings and got out of a sticky third inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Cleveland's streak of successful stolen bases. It hasn't had a runner thrown out trying to steal since August 11 against Oakland. That's the longest streak in franchise history since the stat was tracked in 1920.

4 Cleveland baserunners during a tense third inning in which they loaded the bases but didn't score.

3 Consecutive saves from Twins closer Alexander Colome on his fourth consecutive day of work.

ON DECK

Twins rookie RHP Joe Ryan goes against Cleveland RHP Triston McKenzie in another 5:10 Central time first pitch, Game 3 of the four-game series.

JERRY ZGODA