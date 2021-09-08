GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
John Gant, Twins
Reliever-made-starter allowed no runs and three hits in five innings and got out of a sticky third inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
29 Cleveland's streak of successful stolen bases. It hasn't had a runner thrown out trying to steal since August 11 against Oakland. That's the longest streak in franchise history since the stat was tracked in 1920.
4 Cleveland baserunners during a tense third inning in which they loaded the bases but didn't score.
3 Consecutive saves from Twins closer Alexander Colome on his fourth consecutive day of work.
ON DECK
Twins rookie RHP Joe Ryan goes against Cleveland RHP Triston McKenzie in another 5:10 Central time first pitch, Game 3 of the four-game series.
JERRY ZGODA
