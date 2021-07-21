game recap
impact player
Jose Abreu, Chicago
Just a single short of the cycle, the 2020 AL MVP drove in four runs, capping the White Sox rally with a three-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Walks issued in three innings by Twins relievers.
3 Late-inning, go-ahead home runs hit by the Twins' Jorge Polanco in the past 10 days.
15 Home runs hit by Josh Donaldson this season, tying him with Miguel Sano for second-most on the Twins.
ON DECK
Michael Pineda, who hasn't pitched for the Twins in the past two weeks, resumes his season in the series finale against Dylan Cease.
PHIL MILLER
