GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Rodon, White Sox
The All-Star improved to 7-3, scattering seven hits, giving up one run, walking none and striking out eight over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
10-20 The Twins' record this season in games started by opposing lefthanders.
12-3, 2.69 Career record and ERA for Jose Berrios vs. the White Sox.
8-1, 1.38 Career home record and ERA for Berrios vs. the White Sox.
121 Strikeouts for Berrios against the White Sox, his most against any opponent.
ON DECK
All-Star and ex-Twin Lance Lynn faces Michael Pineda, who will be activated off the IL.
RANDY JOHNSON
