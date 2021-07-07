GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Rodon, White Sox

The All-Star improved to 7-3, scattering seven hits, giving up one run, walking none and striking out eight over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

10-20 The Twins' record this season in games started by opposing lefthanders.

12-3, 2.69 Career record and ERA for Jose Berrios vs. the White Sox.

8-1, 1.38 Career home record and ERA for Berrios vs. the White Sox.

121 Strikeouts for Berrios against the White Sox, his most against any opponent.

ON DECK

All-Star and ex-Twin Lance Lynn faces Michael Pineda, who will be activated off the IL.

RANDY JOHNSON