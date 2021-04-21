RECAP

GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Olson, Oakland

IMPACT PLAYER

Hit a game-breaking grand slam in the fourth inning, banking it off the foul pole.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Seth Brown, Oakland

The outfielder had two hits, his second driving in the game's lone run in the fourth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Games A's starters had gone without giving up an extra-base hit until Mitch Garver's third-inning double in Game 1.

3 Grand slams vs. the Twins, making them the only AL team to have given up more than one.

5 Major league teams that Luke Farrell has pitched for, after he made his Twins debut.

ON DECK

The Twins finish their three-games-in-two-days series vs. the A's before heading home.

MEGAN RYAN