RECAP
GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER
Matt Olson, Oakland
IMPACT PLAYER
Hit a game-breaking grand slam in the fourth inning, banking it off the foul pole.
GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER
Seth Brown, Oakland
The outfielder had two hits, his second driving in the game's lone run in the fourth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Games A's starters had gone without giving up an extra-base hit until Mitch Garver's third-inning double in Game 1.
3 Grand slams vs. the Twins, making them the only AL team to have given up more than one.
5 Major league teams that Luke Farrell has pitched for, after he made his Twins debut.
ON DECK
The Twins finish their three-games-in-two-days series vs. the A's before heading home.
MEGAN RYAN
