TUESDAY

BASeball

CLASS 4A

Section 6

• Edina 7, Minneapolis Southwest 5

• Hopkins 12, Minneapolis Washburn 2

• St. Louis Park 8, Minneapolis South 3

• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Austin 10, Faribault 7

• Byron 8, Red Wing 2

• Northfield 7, Stewartville 2

• Winona 5, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 10, St. Paul Johnson 0

• North St. Paul 15, St. Paul Como Park 0

• St. Anthony 10, St. Paul Harding 2

Section 5

• Big Lake 5, Becker 4

• St. Francis 6, Fridley 5

• Zimmerman 6, Princeton 4

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Cooper 0

• Delano 9, Minneapolis Edison 1

• Mound Westonka 11, Hutchinson 9

• Orono 10, DeLaSalle 5

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1

• Grand Rapids 8, Cloquet 7

• North Branch 5, Hibbing 3

Section 8

• Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Little Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 4

• Rocori 12, Willmar 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 3

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 1, Lake Crystal-WM 0

• Le Sueur-Henderson 1, Waseca 0

• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4

Section 3

• Luverne 2, Paynesville 1

• New London-Spicer 2, Morris/C-A 1

Section 4

• Blake 12, Concordia Academy 9

• Eagle Ridge/UC 9, Minnehaha Acad. 5

• St. Agnes 6, LMAC 4

• St. Croix Prep 4, Nova Classical 1

Section 5

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, SW Christian 1

• Holy Family 2, Breck 1

• Litchfield 10, Rockford 1

• Norwood YA 9, Dassel-Cokato 4

Section 6

• Foley 6, Spectrum 2

• Holdingford 3, Annandale 1

• Pillager 4, Royalton 1

• Staples-Motley 9, Wadena-DC 5

Section 7

First round

• Duluth Marshall 11, Rush City 0

• Esko 12, Two Harbors 1

• Int. Falls 7, Pequot Lakes 5

• Mesabi East 7, Moose Lake/WR 6

• Mora 2, Aitkin 1

• Pine City 10, Milaca 0

• Proctor 7, Greenway/N-K 3

• Rock Ridge 11, Crosby-Ironton 2

Second round

• Esko 10, Mora 0

• Pine City 10, Int. Falls 3

Section 8

• Dilworth-G-F 2, Hawley 1

• Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1

• Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0

• Thief River Falls 10, Warroad 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 3

• Sleepy Eye 10, Martin Co. West 0

Section 3

• Lakeview 8, Dawson-Boyd 7

• Yellow Medicine East 4, Tracy-M-B 2

Section 4

• Lester Prairie 18, Trinity 4

• New Life Academy 9, Legacy Christian 0

• Randolph 7, Heritage Christian 0

• West Lutheran 3, Mayer Lutheran 0

Section 5

• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, McGregor 0

• Pine River-Backus 10, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Section 6

• Belgrade-B-E 11, St. John's Prep 0

• Border West 8, Hancock 1

• Kerkhoven-M-S 19, Ortonville 2

• Parkers Prairie 19, Ashby 1

• Upsala/Swanville 3, Benson 0

Section 7

First round

• Cook County 8, North Woods 2

• Ely 12, Carlton-Wrenshall 2

• Deer River 7, Cromwell-Wright 5

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 9, Littlefork-BF 7

• Silver Bay 6, Chisholm 1

Second round

• Barnum 19, Silver Bay 9

• Cherry 10, Cook County 0

• South Ridge 15, Deer River 1

Section 8

• Red Lake County 15, Fertile-Beltrami 8

• Sacred Heart 2, Badger/G-MR 1

• West Marshall 6, Kittson Co. Central 1

GOLF • BOYS

GRAND PREVIEW

At Grand National G.C.

• St. Michael-Albertville 294, Elk River 296, Anoka 305, Andover and Princeton 316, Monticello and Duluth East 322, St. Francis 335, Cambridge-Isanti 337, Milaca 346, Big Lake 354, Legacy Christian 360, Zimmerman 363. Medalist (par 72): Ben Mertz, Duluth East, 71.

GOLF • GIRLS

GRAND PREVIEW

At Grand National G.C.

• Elk River 329, St. Michael-Albertville 343, Legacy Christian 346, Andover 352, Anoka 374, Duluth East 402, St. Francis 416. Medalist (par 72): Abigail Labrador, St. Micheal-Albertville, 70.

lacrosse • BOYS

SECTION 1

Play-in

• Lakeville South 12, Owatonna 8

SECTION 2

First round

• Buffalo 22, Hutchinson 1

• Chaska 16, Delano/Rockford 8

• Minnetonka 24, SW Christian/Jordan 0

• Mound Westonka 12, Holy Family 7

SECTION 3

First round

• Hastings 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 8

SECTION 5

Play-in

• Breck 12, Osseo/Park Center 3

SECTION 7

First round

• Andover 12, Forest Lake 11

• Champlin Park 13, SpLP/Coon Rapids 5

• Herm./Proctor 10, GR/Greenway 9

• Park of C.G. 19, Simley 2

Lacrosse • GIRLS

SECTION 1

First round

• Mankato 9, Northfield 6

• Roch. Mayo 17, Roch. JM/Lourdes 12

SECTION 2

First round

• Chaska 14, Waconia 3

• Hutchinson 14, Mound Westonka 4

• Shakopee 13, Delano/Rockford 8

• SW Christian 17, Holy Family 4

SECTION 3

First round

• Hastings 14, St. Paul/Two Rivers 8

• Visitation 16, St. Paul Academy 3

SECTION 5

First round

• Breck 14, Osseo/Park Center 4

• Rogers 14, St. Louis Park 4

SECTION 6

Play-in

• AV/Burnsville 18, Minneapolis 0

SECTION 7

First round

• Anoka 12, Blaine 11

• Forest Lake 19, Coon Rapids 1

• Spring Lake Park 16, Duluth 13

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Farmington 4, Northfield 2

• Lakeville North 4, Owatonna 3

Section 2

• Eden Prairie 3, Prior Lake 1

• Shakopee 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1

• Eden Prairie 4, Bloom. Jefferson 3

Section 3

• East Ridge 1, Eagan 0

• Rosemount 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1

Section 4

• North St. Paul 12, Woodbury 6

• White Bear Lake 11, Stillwater 0

Section 5

• Spring Lake Park 3, Champlin Park 0

Section 6

• Armstrong 12, Wayzata 5

• Hopkins 2, Armstrong 1

Section 7

• Anoka 6, Blaine 3

Section 8

• Elk River 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

• Moorhead 12, St. Cloud 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Brainerd 4

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Byron 5, Winona 3

• Byron 5, Stewartville 1

• Stewartville 9, Kasson-Mantorville 4

Section 2

• New Prague 11, Mankato West 0

Section 3

• Simley 10, Bloom. Kennedy 4

• Two Rivers 2, Holy Angels 0

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 8, St. Paul Academy 1

• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 2

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Marg. 6, Hutchinson 2

• DeLaSalle 4, Mound Westonka 1

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 10, North Branch 0

• Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 7

• North Branch 7, Grand Rapids 3

Section 8

• Little Falls 7, Alexandria 5

• Rocori 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Little Falls 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• La Crescent-Hokah 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

• St. Charles 8, Dover-Eyota 1

Section 2

• New Ulm 5, Belle Plaine 4

• New Ulm 1, Fairmont 0

Section 3

• Morris Area/C-A 4, Dassel-Cokato 2

• Pipestone 11, Jackson Co. Central 4

Section 4

• Mounds Park Acad. 17, St. Croix Prep 2

Section 5

• Maranatha 3, Annandale 1

• Glencoe-SL 5, Annandale 4

• Watertown-Mayer 4, Glencoe-SL 3

Section 6

• Kimball 7, Albany 3

• Melrose 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

• Kimball 5, Melrose 1

Section 7

• Esko 13, Greenway/N-K 6

• Esko 12, Rush City 10, 9 inn.

• Proctor 5, Rock Ridge 1

• Rock Ridge 16, Esko 3

• Rush City 10, Int. Falls 1

Section 8

• Breckenridge 4, Thief River Falls 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Bethlehem Acad. 1, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

• Hayfield 5, Southland 3

• Hayfield 13, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

Section 2

• New Ulm Cathedral 6, Springfield 1

• Springfield 2, Cleveland 0

Section 3

• Edgerton/SWMC 5, Kerkhoven-M-S 1

• Wabasso 6, Russell-T-R 5

• Wabasso 9, Kerkhove-M-S 8

Section 4

• West Lutheran 1, PACT 0

Section 6

• Browerville 8, Clinton-G-B 7

• Browerville 6, Parkers Prairie 2

• Parkers Prairie 6, Lake Park-Audubon 3

• Upsala 3, Wheaton/H-N 0

Section 7

• Cherry 1, Barnum 0

• Moose Lake-WR 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

• Silver Bay 2, Carlton 0

• Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2

• Silver Bay 8, South Ridge 7

Section 8

• Badger/G-MR 5, Red Lake Falls 4

• East Polk 2, Mahnomen/Waubun 1

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 6

Singles championship

• Max Sampson, Mora, def. Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles championship

• Jonah Wendt/Gavin Gross, Foley, def. Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart, Mora, 6-1, 6-2.

SCHEDULE

STATE TOURNAMENTS

• Adapted softball: Friday and Saturday.

• Baseball: June 13-17.

• Clay Target: June 23.

• Golf: June 13-14.

• Lacrosse: June 13-17.

• Softball: June 8-9.

• Synchronized swimming: June 10.

• Boy's tennis: June 6-9.

• Track and field: June 8-10.