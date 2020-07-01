Trylon Cinema has re-opened in southeast Minneapolis. /Leila Navidi

With no new movies released to theaters since March, the venues that are reopening are filling in with vintage titles. Now, a Twin Cities theater that always specialized in vintage titles is ready to re-open, too.

Trylon Cinema, closed for more than three months, opens Friday, July 3 with the cheeky British adventure comedy "Attack the Block," which introduced audiences to future "Star Wars" universe (and Black Lives Matter) star John Boyega. The theater also announced programs through September, including WWII-era British comedy "Passport to Pimlico" and a dynamite quartet of William Friedkin films: "Cruising," "The French Connection," "Sorceror" and "To Live and Die in L.A."

The theater also spelled out precautions to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including: It will operate at less than 25% capacity, selling only 20 seats per screening. Masks will be required for staff and patrons. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Also now open with new precautions is frequent Trylon partner Heights Theater, which is showing Mel Brooks comedies "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles."