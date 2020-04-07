President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration in Minnesota on Tuesday, providing federal assistance for state and local efforts to help those affected by coronavirus.
The move came two days after Gov. Tim Walz formally requested the aid to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on state and tribal resources.
Under a disaster declaration, reimbursable activities typically include activation of an emergency operations center, National Guard costs, law enforcement, mental health support, and other measures necessary to protect public health and safety.
The White House has declared major disasters in more than 40 other states since the COVID-19 crisis began.
