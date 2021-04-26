A semitrailer truck driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed on a freeway northwest of the metro Monday morning.

The truck driver was headed west on Interstate 94 when he dozed off about 5:20 a.m., went off the right side of the road and struck bridge pillars at the Hwy. 241 interchange in St. Michael, the State Patrol said.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the wreck which forced authorities to shut down the westbound lanes for about 5 hours. Traffic was diverted up the off ramp until the truck was towed away.

The semi driver was not hurt, but he was cited for "duty to drive with due care," said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

