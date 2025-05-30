Trout returns to Angels' lineup in a new spot after being activated off the injured list

CLEVELAND — Mike Trout originally expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels' lineup on Monday in Boston.
It turns out the timeline was moved up one series and three days.
Trout was activated off the injured list before Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians. The Angels slugger missed 26 games with soreness in his left knee eventually diagnosed as a bone bruise. The three-time American League MVP had two operations last year on the knee after tearing his meniscus.
''I'm just itching to get out there," Trout said before the game. "I think came out of the other day (of running bases) good. I wasn't too sore or anything, I told them I was good enough to go out there and have some good at-bats.''
Trout's return comes with something he hasn't done in his 15-year big league career. This will be the first time in 1,532 starts that he will be hitting fifth in the lineup.
The only other time Trout batted fifth in 1,547 previous games was on May 14, 2022, against the Athletics, when he entered in the fourth inning and finished the game in center field.
''We know where Mike Trout is in the order. It doesn't matter where he is hitting, he could be hitting ninth,'' Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. ''It's got to be a different feeling for sure for them. I mean, he's been in the two or three hole for what, 12 years now? But he's still a really good player.''
Manager Ron Washington is happy to have Trout back, especially since he noted Trout wasn't aggressive in rushing back. Washington also knows that Trout isn't ready to return to his normal spot batting second or third.