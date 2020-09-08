A state trooper responding to a crash late at night in downtown Minneapolis got into a collision of his own near U.S. Bank Stadium, authorities said.

The wreck involving the trooper’s squad car occurred about 11:45 p.m. Monday at 7th St. and S. 11th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux had his squad lights and siren activated when he was heading north on 11th and hit by a car traveling west on 7th, the patrol said.

Culbeaux was checked by medical personnel at the scene and released, according to the patrol.

The car’s driver, Michael Alexander Johnson, 28, of Minneapolis was taken by ambulance to HCMC with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Culbeaux was heading at the time to a rollover crash near Interstate 35W and E. Hennepin Avenue, where the driver and passengers ran from the scene, according to the patrol.