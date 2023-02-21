Key Democrats introduced their bill to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota on Tuesday, giving exclusive rights to the state's American Indian tribes, keeping both professional sports teams and the state's two racetracks out of the action.

If the bill becomes law — and it has a long road — Rep. Zach Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said the Legislature is "back to finish the job" it started last year when the House, but not the Senate passed a bill.

The bill would allow Minnesotans to place bets at tribal casinos or on mobile devices.

"Minnesotans are demanding sports betting really and they are in many cases already accessing it on a black market," said Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-St. Paul. "And much as with Sunday sales a number of years ago, they often don't understand why their wishes are being obstructed by government and creating inconveniences in their lives."

Both the professional sports teams and the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA) announced their support for the proposal. Yet it's unclear if it has the votes to pass in the Senate, which the DFL controls 34-33.

Klein said it's early and many members hadn't had a chance to analyze the bill. "I cannot say I have 34 votes," he said, adding, "I take it as my charge to get it across the finish line."

Klein, Stephenson and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, said at a Capitol news conference it's one of the top issues they hear about from constituents. Since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports betting in 2018, more than 30 states have legalized it in some fashion, including all of Minnesota's neighboring states and Canada.

Klein said the bill creates a trustworthy and safe market for sports gambling with "sufficient guardrails around problem gambling."

The DFLers say the bill wouldn't provide significant tax revenue. Using the fiscal analysis on last year's bill, Stephenson estimated it would bring in up to $12 million to the state with the proposed 10% tax on net revenue.

The first cut of that revenue would go to cover the cost of administering and regulating gambling. Of the remainder, 40% would go to address problem gambling and 40% to youth sports programs.

The pro sports teams released a letter of support for tribal exclusivity, saying they'd reached agreement with MIGA on the bill and that they have a "strong desire" to help establish a "vibrant market that features as many betting brands as possible."

The letter, signed by leaders of the Minnesota Lynx, Timberwolves, Twins, United, Vikings and Wild, also signaled that the teams would oppose allowing non-tribal entities to obtain sports betting licenses. Each tribe would be allowed a license to partner with one mobile gambling platform, such as FanDuel, DraftKings or Caesars.

Racetrack operators can be expected to fight the bill because they want a piece of the action, saying they employ hundreds of Minnesotans and are well-positioned to offer it.

Randy Sampson, CEO of Canterbury Park in Shakopee, recently said, "We do feel strongly that racetracks are part of the gaming industry and, along with the tribes and the teams, that we are stakeholders who should be part of that discussion."

Canterbury's 11-year, $70 million purse deal with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux expired Dec. 31. "There is going to be a need to find other purse sources to keep our racing competitive," he said.

The end of the arrangement with the Mdewakanton also freed Canterbury Park to lobby for sports betting.

Neither he nor the owner of Running Aces in Columbus immediately offered comment on the new bill.

The bill needs to be vetted and win approval by six House committees and likely won't be up for a floor vote before April, Stephenson said.