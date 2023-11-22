More from Star Tribune
Local
Robbinsdale schools apologize for failure to tell families about guns, alleged sexual assault
The interim superintendent and school board acknowledged recent incidents in a letter to families.
Variety
Looking to shop local? Check out these 33 Twin Cities area holiday markets
The Twin Cities area has a bounty of holiday boutiques. Use our list to get your shop on.
www.startribune.com
Travelers encounter long lines on the eve of Thanksgiving
Terminal 1 at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport was crowded as passengers began their journeys.
St. Paul
Officials seek solutions as copper thieves plunge parts of St. Paul into darkness
The city is trying everything, from gluing panels shut to installing metal bands, in an effort to keep streetlights burning.
Local
Farm seeking to expand its dairy operation loses legal fight to Winona County
Daley Farm had sued Winona County, saying county officials had stacked an expansion vote against the large feedlot.