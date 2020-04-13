Record Store Day obviously isn’t going on as planned next weekend, but Trampled by Turtles is going ahead and supporting a couple of its most enduring home-state record shops while their doors remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Minnesota’s acoustic sextet is selling limited-edition vinyl copies of its new covers EP, “Sigourney Fever,” exclusively through the websites of the Electric Fetus and Down in the Valley. The five-song mini-album — issued online this past December — includes Trampled-upon versions of songs by Radiohead, the Faces, Warren Zevon, Iris DeMent and Neil Young.

According to a press release, the two Twin Cities stores were picked for their “combined 100 years of business.” The Electric Fetus’s original Minneapolis location opened in 1968, while Down in the Valley’s first Golden Valley location began in 1972. The Fetus, of course, also now has an outlet in TBT’s hometown of Duluth.

Record stores nationwide were supposed to host Record Store Day on Saturday, but the annual record-nerd bonanza — the biggest day of the year for many shops — was postponed last month to June 20. And, let’s face it, that makeup date could also be pushed back.

Trampled frontman Dave Simonett already made a show of supporting his neighborhood record store, SolSta Records in south Minneapolis, by hand-delivering them autographed copies of his solo album, “Red Tail,” which arrived last month just as the quarantines started going into effect. SolSta is one of many shops around town selling albums online for delivery, as are the Fetus and Down in the Valley.

Only a thousand vinyl copies of the “Sigourney Fever” EP are being printed up for the stores, featuring Simonett’s co-pilot dog Hrbek on the cover. They are officially available Friday, April 17, but pre-orders are now being taken for $17.99 plus shipping costs. Here’s the full tracklist for and a sample of the cuts.

1. “Pocahontas,” Neil Young

2. “Ooh La La,” The Faces

3. “Our Town,” Iris DeMent

4. “Keep Me in Your Heart,” Warren Zevon

5. “Fake Plastic Trees,” Radiohead

