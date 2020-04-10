While most musicians are stuck making music all by them lonesome selves in these quarantined times, John Mark Nelson went the opposite direction.

The Excelsior-reared singer/songwriter enlisted Semisonic vet Dan Wilson and 165 new bandmates to help record his new single, “You Are the One,” which he’s issuing online Friday.

“When I heard everybody sing together for the first time, it was totally worth it,” Nelson said of the Quarantine Chorale.

That’s what he’s calling the large ensemble cast of singers from around the world who sent in video or audio of themselves singing the song’s four-word refrain in two different keys. He put out a call asking for the vocal help on March 18. Within 48 hours, he received the 165 contributions used on the track — though it obviously took a lot longer to piece it all together.

“I was blown away by the response,” he said.

The “chorale” members range in age from 2 to 89. A few of his musical pals back in Minnesota are part of the mix, including Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Jeremy Messersmith, Mary Bue and Actual Wolf. But the point, he said, was “it didn’t have to be professional [or] polished.”

“I was craving and seeking out the things that brought us together and reminded us that we are not alone,” Nelson wrote in an accompanying note posted with the song.

“Then it hit me: Maybe I could write a song not just for people to listen to, but for people to participate in. Many of us have phones that can record audio or video, and send it anywhere in the world in a split second.”

Eight years since his single “Reminisce” broke big on 89.3 the Current while he was still finishing up high school, Nelson has been living in Los Angeles in recent months and was working with his fellow Minnesota native Wilson out there in the days leading up to the quarantine.

When it became clear they wouldn’t be able to keep working together in person, Nelson said, he and Wilson agreed to work on one song per day and share their ideas virtually; and out of that they finished “You Are the One.”

“Even if the world we know crumbles at our feet / Even if it comes to war and riots in the street,” he sings in what at first sounds like a doomsday song, but then it turns sweet: “You are the one I want to watch it all go down with.”

It’s fitting, then, that Nelson’s final contributor for the song was his wife, Sarah Nelson. She created the animation for the accompanying music video, which underlines the in-this-together mantra of the day.

“The part that moved me so much was not just that people wanted to sing on the tune,” John Mark said, “they also included notes in their e-mails of how thankful they were to have this reminder of togetherness.”

