Trampled by Turtles

Minnesota's favorite acoustic pickers have been quite picky about playing shows at home of late, resulting in a little pent-up demand for their first concert within the Twin Cities metro area since before COVID. There's also extra buzz this time via their first album in four years and best in a decade, "Alpenglow," which was produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Here's hoping they play a lot of the new tunes along with the must-play old favorites. Their favorite old-timey friend Charlie Parr is opening. (8 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., sold-out except for resale tickets, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Mini-Nutcracker'

Before Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota opens its newly imagined "A Minnesota Nutcracker" in December, it offers a mini version that is targeted to draw children to the holiday classic. "Mini-Nutcracker" is a bite-sized version of TCB's Minnesota-themed production set in Rice Park, Summit Avenue and along the Mississippi River, and accompanied by Tchaikovsky's famous score. The sold-out shows last under an hour and will be performed by the dancers of TCB's full-length production. (11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Tue., Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville, $13-$16, 952-452-3163, twincitiesballet.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Bridget Kibbey

The Schubert Club has had some fascinating featured artists in recent seasons, but none has been a harpist. Then again, Bridget Kibbey is no ordinary harpist. She's known for opening listeners' ears to all sorts of sonic adventures, creating a cocktail of myriad musical cultures and several centuries' worth of compositions. She'll open her residency with two International Artist Series recitals in the company of another star on the rise, violinist Alexi Kenney. (10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $28-$75; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Dianne Reeves

With a limited window for Christmas concerts, the celebrated vocalist has chosen Minneapolis as one of her seven performances of Big Band Holidays with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. No, Wynton Marsalis, leader of the JLCO, won't be there. But the splendid stylist Reeves, who is fluent in jazz, R&B, pop and African folk music, will sparkle like the tinsel on a Christmas tree. The Detroit-reared, Denver-based veteran received a jazz master designation from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2018, honorary doctorates from the Berklee College of Music and the Juilliard School, and five Grammys, including best jazz vocal performance for "Beautiful Life" in 2015. Rising vocalist Samara Joy will not appear on this program, as was previously advertised. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, $52-$100, minnesotaorchestra.org)

JON BREAM

Beabadoobee

The London bedroom-pop singer known from the ultra-chill, softly strummed 2017 viral hit "Coffee" put on a surprisingly loud and hard-rocking set at Rock the Garden this past summer, proof of how far she has come in her career at just age 22. She'll take it to a whole other level next year as one of the hand-picked openers on Taylor Swift's tour. Originally from the Philippines and classically trained as a musician, the real-life Beatrice Laus turned up the volume and guitar fuzz on her second album issued in July, "Beatopia," featuring the catchy and stormy single "Talk" and lighter and brighter TikTok hit "Sunny Day." Atlanta duo Lowertown opens. (7 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $28-$32, axs.com)

C.R.

Daryl Hall

He could use an "ampersand" once again but not for John Oates. Hall will be joined by old pal Todd Rundgren for what's essentially a retrospective on Hall's solo career. He'll be backed by the band from the "Live From Daryl's House" web series (as will Rundgren) and then the famous Philadelphians will perform some songs together. And, yes, there will be some Hall & Oates tunes in the mix. (7:30 p.m. Tue. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $40-$180, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Learn your civic lessons

In Monica Sheets' interactive solo exhibition "Das Fundbuero — Civic Lessons," she asks visitors to reflect on their relationship to democracy and citizenship. How does one do that? While browsing through archives of interviews, documents and other things from East Germany and the United States. Sheets began creating "Das Fundbuero," or the Lost and Found Office, in 2007. In it, she collects an archive of East German history, and in this iteration she draws parallels to America. (Ends Feb. 26. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu. 612-870-3000 or artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Great Outdoors

Three Rivers Park District has great options to get fresh air and work off the heavy Thanksgiving meal. This weekend's "Optoutside programming" at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park features an open house with hikes, outdoor games and roasting marshmallows. At Carver Park Reserve, guests can check out a GPS unit for a geocache walk around the grounds to look for wildlife clues. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri. Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, 10360 West River Road, Brooklyn Park; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri. Free. Lowry Nature Center, Carver Park Reserve, 7025 Victoria Drive, Victoria. 763-559-6700. threeriversparkdistrict.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

Correction: An earlier version of this story included the Morrissey concert, which has now been canceled.