Minnesota now has its own mysterious monolith.

A 6-foot, three-sided wooden structure has appeared near Cedar Lake in southwest Minneapolis. A volunteer who was clearing the area of buckthorn said Monday that he has seen it there since early December.

Park Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers was not aware of the monolith but said artists need a permit to display art on park land.

The silver Minneapolis monolith resembles a structure that was found in a remote desert in Utah in November.

Since then, many have sprung up in other parts of the country and around the world.