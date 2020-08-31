Authorities charged several more people in connection with looting last week that occurred when people mistakenly thought a suicide was a police shooting.

A total of 26 people have been charged between Friday and Monday with various crimes ranging from burglary to assault. At least 19 of the cases were previously made public.

The alleged crimes occurred late Wednesday into early Thursday, largely in downtown Minneapolis. Four cases charged last week took place in Brooklyn Park.

According to the county attorney’s office, the new cases are:

• Jerrode Johnson, 36, of Minneapolis, charged with third-degree burglary at Centre Village.

• Krista Gonsior, 39, of Minneapolis, charged with third-degree burglary at Centre Village.

• Justin Rock-Fairbanks, 24, of Minneapolis, charged with third-degree burglary at Foot Locker.

• Marquies Scott, 22, of Medina, charged with third-degree burglary at Foot Locker.

• Gregory Lee, 25, of Minneapolis, charged with second-degree burglary at a clinic near 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

• Bryant Wheeler, 50, of Minneapolis, charged with third-degree burglary at a Speedway.

• Devon Holt, 30, charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

At least 100 people were also arrested before the curfew expired at 6 a.m. Friday; 80 of the violations were for curfew violations.

