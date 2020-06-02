Severe weather bringing hail and at least one tornado moved over west-central and southern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A tornado was reported near Garden City shortly after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A tornado warning was issued for communities south of Mankato and Owatonna.

Garden City is about 20 miles southwest of Mankato.

Hail was also reported in several locations across west-central Minnesota throughout the afternoon.