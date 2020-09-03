Gov. Tim Walz’s chief of staff blasted Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka’s absence in coronavirus-related meetings Wednesday evening as tensions escalate between the two parties over the state’s pandemic response.

An open letter from Walz aide Chris Schmitter said Gazelka has been “shockingly absent” at a number of “critical informational and decisionmaking meetings,” including the recent visit from Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s coronavirus response task force.

“The Governor wants to work together across party lines to protect the health of Minnesotans, but you make that difficult when you choose not to attend critically important meetings focused on our state’s pandemic response efforts,” Schmitter wrote.

The letter went out before an expected meeting on Thursday between Gazelka and Walz. It served as a response to a letter Gazelka sent to the governor last week asking what criteria he will use to eventually relinquish the emergency powers he’s used to close down classrooms, businesses and issue stay-at-home orders.

Walz has slowly dialed back some closures since his first emergency order in March, but Republicans have repeatedly called for him to end the ongoing state of emergency and include the Legislature more in the state’s pandemic response.

“Now, over 165 days later, Minnesotans still have no clearer picture of when this ‘emergency’ will end,” Gazelka wrote. “Our state has beat all COVID modeling expectations and deserves to be told when the excessive use of executive authority will cease.”

Gazelka ended his letter stating “there is no longer an emergency,” a characterization Schmitter said “could not be farther from the truth. “The day that you wrote your letter to the Governor, 14 Minnesotans perished from the virus,” Schmitter wrote back.

Walz has extended the state of emergency five times since March to continue responding to the pandemic, automatically triggering three special sessions of the Legislature.

The House and Senate have the power to vote to end a state of emergency, but the DFL-led House has rejected several GOP attempts to do so. Republicans’ growing frustration with the situation was evident during the latest special session in August, where they rejected the nomination of Nancy Leppink, Walz’s pick to lead the Department of Labor and Industry.

Walz is expected to extend his powers for a sixth time next week, triggering the fourth special session of the Legislature this year.