The top 10 Minnesota boys’ basketball high school players on the Gophers’ radar (Thompson has said he will play for the Gophers):

Class of 2021

Chet Holmgren, 7-0 center, Minnehaha Academy

Kendall Brown, 6-7, guard, Sunrise Christian Academy, Kansas (formerly of East Ridge)

Treyton Thompson, 6-11 forward, La Lumiere School, Indiana (formerly of Alexandria)

Will Tschetter, 6-8 forward, Stewartville

Class of 2022

Tre Holloman, 6-1 guard, Cretin-Derham Hall

Camden Heide, 6-5 guard, Wayzata

Prince Aligbe, 6-6 wing, Minnehaha Academy

Chase Carter, 6-6 forward, Minnehaha Academy

Elvis Nnaji, 6-9 center, Hopkins

Class of 2023

Taison Chatman, 6-3 guard, Totino-Grace

Marcus Fuller