The top 10 Minnesota boys’ basketball high school players on the Gophers’ radar (Thompson has said he will play for the Gophers):
Class of 2021
Chet Holmgren, 7-0 center, Minnehaha Academy
Kendall Brown, 6-7, guard, Sunrise Christian Academy, Kansas (formerly of East Ridge)
Treyton Thompson, 6-11 forward, La Lumiere School, Indiana (formerly of Alexandria)
Will Tschetter, 6-8 forward, Stewartville
Class of 2022
Tre Holloman, 6-1 guard, Cretin-Derham Hall
Camden Heide, 6-5 guard, Wayzata
Prince Aligbe, 6-6 wing, Minnehaha Academy
Chase Carter, 6-6 forward, Minnehaha Academy
Elvis Nnaji, 6-9 center, Hopkins
Class of 2023
Taison Chatman, 6-3 guard, Totino-Grace
Marcus Fuller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
For Gophers recruit Thompson, home state had major appeal
Treyton Thompson of Alexandria saw his stock rise while playing at an Indiana prep school.
Wolves
A breakfast in '95 played a role in Jordan's return to Bulls
even though he wasn't on those teams.
Coronavirus
Former college athletes now on teams fighting COVID-19 pandemic
The next calling for some former Minnesota athletes placed them on the front lines of a pandemic.
Coronavirus
Five-round amateur draft will be game changer for Twins, MLB
Scouting departments pride themselves on late-round finds; now those players essentially will be free agents.
Twins
Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt dies at 101
Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.