Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen will face off Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first television debate of the governor's race.

The event will be hosted by KTTC-TV in Rochester and air on a handful of greater Minnesota stations owned by broadcasting company Gray Television, including KBJR in Duluth, Valley News Live in Fargo-Moorhead and KEYC in Mankato. Twin Cities viewers can tune in via livestreams on the stations' digital sites.