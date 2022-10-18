Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen will face off Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first television debate of the governor's race.
The event will be hosted by KTTC-TV in Rochester and air on a handful of greater Minnesota stations owned by broadcasting company Gray Television, including KBJR in Duluth, Valley News Live in Fargo-Moorhead and KEYC in Mankato. Twin Cities viewers can tune in via livestreams on the stations' digital sites.
