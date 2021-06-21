Tom Kurvers, a Wild assistant general manager who won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's top player in 1984 for Minnesota Duluth, passed away Monday because of cancer. He was 58.

Kurvers was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer, early in 2019.

A Bloomington native, Kurvers spent 11 seasons as a defenseman in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup in 1986, before starting a front office career.

After skating for Bloomington Jefferson High School, Kurvers played at UMD as the program rose to prominence in the early 1980s under coach Mike Sertich. He won the Hobey Baker in 1984 after leading the Bulldogs to the national title game — they were beaten by Bowling Green in four overtimes — with 18 goals, 58 assists and 76 points in 43 games. Also the WCHA player of the year and an All-America, he finished his college career with 192 points in 124 games.

"He was certainly gifted, but everybody knew about his work ethic, his ability to reach outside himself to help younger players and lead the older players," Sertich said. "He had total respect in the room, from players to coaches to support staff.

"He led by example and had great values, and he lived those on and off the ice."

Sertich, 74, last spoke with Kurvers two weeks ago. The level of hockey Kurvers played during his time at UMD helped "put us on the national map," Sertich said.

Kurvers played for Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, Anaheim and the New York Islanders during his NHL career. Noted as a power-play specialist, he had 93 goals and 328 assists in 659 NHL games.

He played a final season in Japan before working for the Coyotes, rising to become Arizona's director of player personnel. He was interim general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010, and stayed with the Lightning as a senior advisor until 2018 when he was hired as Wild assistant GM by Paul Fenton. He was interim GM when Fenton was fired in 2019 until Bill Guerin was hired.

Kurvers is survived by his wife, Heather, and four children.