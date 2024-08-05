The five women on the panel said they grew up in Christian homes. One was a pastor’s daughter. One was studying to become a midwife. One was teaching. One was 17. One had watched her mother trapped in an abusive marriage and vowed not to be like her. They felt they had no choice but to terminate their pregnancies, for a variety of reasons that are common to all women who make the same, difficult decision. Some were scraping by financially; one was afraid of losing her job, another afraid of the judgment of family and society.