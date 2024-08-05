ALEXANDRIA, MINN. – It’s not every day you hear a panel of evangelical women admitting they had abortions.
The women came from the Dakotas to speak at a church in Alexandria on Monday at the request of Steve Boyd, who is running a primary campaign against U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
For a conservative Christian town like Alexandria, the audience wasn’t huge, about 80, leaving many empty seats. Boyd said more people show up at public hearings on wolves.
It’s too bad. These women have a story worth hearing. For one thing, it takes tremendous courage for any woman, especially an evangelical, to admit to having an abortion. For another, though they might not realize it, they walk on a rare sliver of common ground with pro-choice advocates who are trying to destigmatize abortion.
From the left, it’s “Shout your abortion.”
From the right, it’s “We are women who have chosen not to be silent,” as Jody Clemens put it. Clemens started the North Dakota chapter of Forgiven and Set Free, a group that reaches out to women who are suffering from guilt and shame because of their abortions, and which has been speaking out about Christians who have abortions.