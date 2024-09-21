Tolkkinen: Let’s stop canceling each other for voicing our opinions

One postscript: A common misconception that arose among students as well as faculty was the belief that hate speech is illegal in the United States. The belief went uncorrected during the event, and because it was so unquestioningly believed to be true, I do want to point out that hate speech is completely legal in the United States and protected by the Constitution. Hate crimes are different; crimes committed because of the victim’s protected class, like race, religion or sexual orientation, can carry an extra penalty.