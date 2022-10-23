A young girl was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night and was hospitalized, police said.
Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. outside a home in the 2200 block of Fifth Ave. N. found a toddler inside with an "apparent non-life threatening" gunshot wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.
EMS transported the girl to the hospital, while forensic scientists collected evidence, police said. They did not arrest anyone.
No new information was available Sunday on the girl's condition or the investigation, a police spokesperson said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Toddler shot, wounded in Minneapolis, police say
The young girl is hospitalized with a "non-life threatening" injury.
Local
Task force finds drugs, guns and nearly $100K in northern Minnesota home
The bust took place at a Virginia, Minn., home.
Politics
Hennepin County attorney race offers stark contrast in candidates at critical moment
"I think post-George Floyd, it's a really important race this year," said law professor David Schultz.
Politics
Minnesota attorney general, secretary of state candidates to face off in TV debates Sunday night
The televised debates come nearly two weeks before Election Day.
Local
In Morris, regent's comments on diversity at the University of Minnesota sting students, faculty
MORRIS, Minn. – The students came to Room 5 of the humanities building Thursday to discuss literature in their senior seminar. But first, they reflected…