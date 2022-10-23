Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A young girl was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night and was hospitalized, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. outside a home in the 2200 block of Fifth Ave. N. found a toddler inside with an "apparent non-life threatening" gunshot wound, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.

EMS transported the girl to the hospital, while forensic scientists collected evidence, police said. They did not arrest anyone.

No new information was available Sunday on the girl's condition or the investigation, a police spokesperson said.