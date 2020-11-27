The death of a 15-month-old girl in Fargo, N.D., this week has family members calling for justice and police still trying to find out what happened.

As of Friday, no one had been arrested in connection with the death of the toddler identified by family as Meka Carrillo, who was found unconscious and unresponsive about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20 inside a residence on the 2300 block of S. 17th Street. The girl was taken a hospital and put on life support. Family members said they had the machines keeping her alive turned off four days later and the girl died just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Fargo police confirmed the girl’s death.

On a GoFundMe page, the girl’s aunt said Meka had been placed with a temporary caretaker, somebody who the family trusted.

But instead of being cared for, Meka “had been horribly abused,” the posting reads.

Police are awaiting results of an autopsy and toxicology tests to determine if a crime has been committed, Fargo police said in a statement.

Detectives have been working closely with the family, and will continue to keep them up to date regarding the progress of the investigation, Fargo police said.

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. The girl’s family said money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to cover funeral expenses, hospital bills and counseling for Meka’s family. The money also will be used to hire an attorney, the posting said.

“I don’t know how human beings could be so cruel and heartless; there were numerous people that knew what was going on during the days that the abuse was being carried out and failed to reach out to the right people and just allowed the torture to continue,” Meka’s aunt, Amanda Carrillo, wrote. “I want justice to be served for my niece, and not only prosecute the people that tortured and killed her, but I want to have lawyers to prosecute the people that knew about the abuse and stood by doing nothing.”