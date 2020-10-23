Congratulations, Todd Bowles.

You're smart again.

Last Sunday's smothering of Aaron Rodgers and the undefeated Packers was a coaching masterpiece that has the Buccaneers defensive coordinator back on the rise in NFL circles.

Again.

The last time this happened, Bowles was in his second year as a defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians in Arizona. Now, he's in his second year under Arians in Tampa Bay.

In between were four seasons as Jets head coach. A 10-6 start was followed by a 14-34 finish and a firing.

Like a lot of hot assistants who get their first head coaching opportunities, Bowles' buzz went cold. He had to rebuild his résumé and the perception of him as a potential head coach as early as 2021, when he'll be 57.

The NFC South-leading Bucs are 4-2 and, yes, Tom Brady has a lot to do with that. But Bowles' defense has been equally important, if not more so.

The Bucs lead the NFL in fewest yards allowed per game (282.0), fewest yards allowed per play (4.6), fewest rushing yards allowed per game (64.3) and fewest first downs allowed per game (16.8).

They're also tied for second with 11 takeaways, including the first two forced on the Packers this season.

"As a group, we feel we can't be stopped and are the best defense in the league," cornerback Carlton Davis said. "If anybody had a problem with that, just turn on the film."

The Packers won't argue with them. Their league-high scoring offense was held to 10 points in last Sunday's 38-10 mauling.

Rodgers threw two interceptions, including just the third pick-six of his 16-year career. His passer rating (35.4) was the third lowest of his career.

The Packers had a 10-0 lead and 144 yards of offense in the first quarter. After Bowles made adjustments, the Packers mustered just 57 more yards as Rodgers completed just 45.7% of his passes and took four of Green Bay's five sacks.

As a former defensive backs coach, Bowles also can take some credit for Antoine Winfield Jr. The former Gopher and son of the former Vikings cornerback has started every game at safety, playing 98% of the snaps, while ranking third in tackles (35) and notching two sacks.

Arians certainly has been impressed and sounds like a guy who thinks he might be looking to replace Bowles for a second time in seven years. Bowles, who is Black, should get multiple interviews as teams with openings now have to interview two minority candidates, per changes to the Rooney Rule.

"Todd did a great job with multiple looks and coverages [against the Packers]," he said. "You don't usually get Aaron confused. I don't think I've ever seen him confused."