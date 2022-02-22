Title IX, a section of the Education Amendments, which were changes to the Higher Education Act, as written when signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972:
"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."
Those 37 words changed the course of education and sports in America.
