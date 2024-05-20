600367191

Timberwolves storm back to beat Nuggets 98-90, advancing to the Western Conference finals

Minnesota dealt Denver a season-ending loss in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference finals, taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center.