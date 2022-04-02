DENVER – The Timberwolves at least learned a little something in losing four of their previous five games against some of the best teams in the NBA.

For one, coach Chris Finch said the Wolves have to up their level of competitiveness.

"We're not just competing when the game is kind of turning against us," Finch said. "We could be competing just by finishing better or competing in transition defense or just one more slide or one more reach. The margin's very small right now when you play really good teams at a high level headed into the playoffs."

Specifically, Finch said the Wolves need to increase their physicality against this caliber of opponent. The Wolves have been reacting to others' physical play and not setting the tone themselves in that area.

"We're not the most physical team. I don't think we're fooling anybody by saying that," Finch said. "But we got to find ways to be more physical and instead of just taking the physicality, figure out how we can dictate it a little bit too."

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt is one of the most physical players the Wolves have. There's a line he has to walk, he said, when it comes to playing that style.

"I try sometimes and it results in some cheap fouls," Vanderbilt said. "But as we know in the playoffs, a lot of those aren't going to be called. Just trying to have a hit-first mentality, match physicality and just be physical. The games are going to get more and more physical as the season goes on, especially in the playoffs."

Vanderbilt said he prefers when officials let both teams play.

"I try to pick somebody up and get a couple cheap ones," Vanderbilt said. "Once the playoffs start, they let a lot of that stuff kind of go unless it's super blatant. Me, personally, I do like more physical games."

Beasley back

Guard Malik Beasley was back in the rotation after missing two games because of a left ankle sprain. Beasley was originally listed as out but was upgraded to questionable Friday afternoon. Finch said Beasley wanted to play against his former team.

"He's a tough guy, so he wants to play regardless," Finch said. "He's been wanting to play for a few games now, but didn't feel he was quite ready. Playing Denver always means something to him. I'm sure he wants to get out there and give his best shot."

Staying positive

After Wednesday's loss, Anthony Edwards said the Wolves needed to have some more conversations with each other to figure out how best to get out of their slide.

Vanderbilt said those chats have been about "staying with the positive vibes."

"I know the last couple games haven't resulted how we wanted it to. To look at the bigger picture, we're still right where we want to be … " Vanderbilt said. "Everybody's just not keeping our heads down. The fact that we're even in the hunt right now, we're fighting for something. Right now, just staying positive and keeping a positive mind-set."