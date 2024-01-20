



WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center, 7 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeart radio, 100.3 FM

Today's line: Wolves by 2.5

Pregame reading: Timberwolves rally to beat Grizzlies led by Mike Conley's calm, killer demeanor.

Opening bell: The top two teams in the West face off Saturday for the third time this season, as the Timberwolves (30-11) look to take the season series lead over the Thunder (28-13). Through the season's halfway point, Minnesota is on pace for its best record in history, while Oklahoma City is tracking to have its most victories since 2013-14.

Watch him: Following a slow start, Anthony Edwards bounced back to score 26 of his 28 points in the second half Thursday against the Grizzlies. He's been banged up with some knee issues and will be playing his third game in four days, but as his off-the-backboard dunk showed, he doesn't appear to be slowed.

Injuries: Oklahoma City listed Luguentz Dort (illness) as questionable. The Wolves listed no injuries among regular participants.

Forecast: The Timberwolves won their past two games against bottom-feeders Detroit and Memphis, not without their struggles, but had an impressive victory over the Clippers on Sunday. Minnesota has stepped up against quality teams this season, which should remain the case against the Thunder. Shai-Gilgeous Alexander will likely get 30, as he does, but if the Wolves can limit the rest of the Thunder's playmakers, they can win.

