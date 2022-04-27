Minnesota fans know it all too well — the "why we can't have nice things" world of the local sports teams. On Tuesday night, that experience when national when Ja Morant capped a Memphis comeback on that lay-up with 1 second left to give the Grizzlies their 111-109 Game 5 victory over the Timberwolves.
As the former Ch. 11 sports anchor Eric Perkins put it:
Or in the words of ESPN's Myron Medcalf, a Twin Cities resident and Star Tribune metro columnist said about the Morant's holy-moley dunk that ended the third quarter:
And in case you were wondering what others were saying, here are a dozen more social media snapshots:
So what's next? Back to Eric Perkins for some closing thoughts:
