LAS VEGAS — Jaden McDaniels banked in a tying three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Timberwolves improved to 4-0 in Las Vegas Summer League play with a 99-96 overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Jaylen Nowell had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves. Nathan Knight scored 19 points and McDaniels 15.

McDaniels' three-pointer over a couple of defenders ended the scoring in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, which began with the Wolves up 64-63.

Nowell's drive with 23.6 seconds left put the Wolves ahead 88-87, but Philadelphia first-round draft pick Jaden Springer responded with a three-pointer with 15.2 seconds left. After the Wolves turned it over, Ravion Tucker was fouled and made one of two free throws.

Nowell hit a couple of three-pointers in the two-minute overtime, and Knight's dunk with 5.2 seconds left made it a three-point game. Frank Mason III missed a tying three-point attempt as time expired.

Paul Reed, the G League MVP last season, had 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks for Philadelphia, which fell to 2-2.

The Wolves' summer finale will be against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Central time, a game that will be televised on NBATV.