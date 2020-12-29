9 p.m. Tuesday at L.A. Clippers • FSN, 830 AM

No Towns on second stop in Los Angeles

Wolves update: The Wolves will trudge into their second game without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is week to week because of a dislocated left wrist. In 12 games without Towns at the end of last season the Wolves went 3-9. In those 12 games Malik Beasley averaged 21 points per game and shot 42% from three-point range. Naz Reid got the start in Towns' place over that stretch and again Sunday. Reid took 13 shots — second most on the Wolves — and finished with 11 points as the Wolves lost 127-91 to the Lakers. Veteran Ed Davis saw his first minutes of the season off the bench with Towns out and had four points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes. … Guard Josh Okogie left Sunday's game because of cramping in his left leg. He is doubtful. … Jaylen Nowell remains out because of a calf strain.

Clippers update: The Clippers actually suffered the worst loss at Staples Center on Saturday, falling by 51 to the Dallas Mavericks, 124-73. Kawhi Leonard missed that game because of a laceration. Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard was "feeling good" at practice Monday … Marcus Morris (knee) has missed the past three games. … Paul George, who recently signed a four-year contract extension with the team, is averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. Serge Ibaka, whose accidental elbow caused Leonard to miss Sunday's game, joined the Clippers from Toronto and has started each game after coming off the bench for 28 of his 55 games with the Raptors last season. He's shooting 44% from three-point range and 63% from the field.

Chris Hine