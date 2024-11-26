Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report

Kings update: They are 8-10 after losing at home Monday to Oklahoma City 130-109, their fourth loss in a row. Coach Mike Brown was fined $35,000 after Sunday’s loss to the Nets for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play.” G De’Aaron Fox (28.1 points per game), G DeMar DeRozan (22.6) and C Domantas Sabonis (20.0) are the leading scorers. On Nov. 15, Fox scored 60 in a 130-126 overtime loss to the visiting Wolves.