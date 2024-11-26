Timberwolves-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, key players, injury report
Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox scored 60 points in a game earlier in November against the Wolves.
7 p.m., Wednesday, Target Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeartRadio app
Kings update: They are 8-10 after losing at home Monday to Oklahoma City 130-109, their fourth loss in a row. Coach Mike Brown was fined $35,000 after Sunday’s loss to the Nets for “aggressively pursuing a game official during live play.” G De’Aaron Fox (28.1 points per game), G DeMar DeRozan (22.6) and C Domantas Sabonis (20.0) are the leading scorers. On Nov. 15, Fox scored 60 in a 130-126 overtime loss to the visiting Wolves.
Dealing with an injury to the starting point guard, the team has tried Donte DiVincenzo, but rookie Rob Dillingham has provided the better spark.