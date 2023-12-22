WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center, 9 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: This has only happened 12 times in NBA history — could KAT make it 13?

Chris Hine's preview:

Opening bell: The Wolves (21-6) get a crack at one of the few teams to beat them this season, and the only team to beat them at home. Sacramento downed the Wolves 124-11 on Nov. 24 in Minnesota. Sacramento (16-10) will be playing on a back-to-back after facing the Suns on Friday.

Watch him: Malik Monk is likely to be in contention for Sixth Man of the Year. Monk is shooting a career best 42% from three-point range while averaging 14.6 points per game, also a career high. The Kings have a net rating of 2.2 when he plays, and -2.2 when he is off the floor.

Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns exited Thursday's win over the Lakers in the fourth quarter and did not return because of a lower-body injury. For the Kings, who were playing Friday, Monk (foot) came in as questionable but was expected to play. Alex Len was out because of a high ankle sprain.

Forecast: The Kings had one of the best offensive performances any team has had against the Wolves defense. Their combination of speed and shooting presented problems for Minnesota, who will have to adjust if it wants to pick up a road win on this single-game trip to California. The Wolves won twice in Sacramento a season ago, with Anthony Edwards saying it's one of his favorite arenas in which to play. Expect a close one in a good challenge for the Wolves.

