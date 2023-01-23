Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins the Dane Moore NBA Podcast to discuss Anthony Edwards 44-point performance against the Rockets on Saturday. Hine and Moore also touch on Edwards' consistency in year three, the Wolves' issues with fouling and Karl-Anthony providing an injury update on his Twitch platform.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/54ICkjxz38yLGYG2lsqX87?si=7e0dc641a4c1459d&nd=1