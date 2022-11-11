Timberwolves at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN, BSN
Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: First meeting between the teams since the Grizzlies ousted the Wolves from the first round of the playoffs in six games. ... Memphis is 8-4, and 4-1 at home, while the Wolves had a 1-3 homestand and are 5-7. ... Grizzlies G Ja Morant is averaging 28.8 points (eighth in the NBA) and 6.9 assists, and G Desmond Bane averages 24.7 points. C Steven Adams averages 11.7 rebounds per game. ... Memphis is sixth in three-point percentage (.386) while the Wolves are 27th (.325). ... Wolves C Naz Reid (illness) is out.
