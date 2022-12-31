7 p.m. Saturday vs. Detroit, Target Center
TV: BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM
Game preview: Both teams played Friday night — the Wolves in Milwaukee and the Pistons in Chicago. ... Detroit was in an 11-player brawl in its win over Orlando on Wednesday. G Killian Hayes drew a three-game suspension for punching Magic G Moe Wagner in the head. .. Pistons G Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, is headed for season-ending shin surgery. He was averaging 19.9 points per game. ... The Pistons have the NBA's worst record (9-28 entering Friday's game). ... The Wolves are without C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and F Taurean Prince (shoulder).
