Wolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m. at Target CenterWednesday and Friday

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have been outscored 96-56 in the fourth quarter of their past three games, a victory in Milwaukee and home losses to Denver and the Magic. G Anthony Edwards had 24 points Monday, his fourth game this season with 20 or more. The Wolves bench has outscored its opponent in four of six games this season. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) is questionable.

Clippers update: Los Angeles (2-4) needed a 32-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist game from F Paul George to get past 1-6 Oklahoma City by five points Monday in a game they trailed by eight entering the fourth quarter. George is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals. G Reggie Jackson (14.2 points) and G Luke Kennard (12.7) are averaging in double figures. PG Jason Preston (foot surgery) and F Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) are out. F Marcus Morris (knee) and C Serge Ibaka (back) are questionable.