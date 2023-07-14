Josh Minott scored 18 points on 6-for-16 shooting but the Timberwolves lost 93-80 to Sacramento in the NBA summer league Thursday night in Las Vegas. D.J. Carton chipped in nine points and dished nine assists in the loss.

The Wolves, 1-3 in Vegas, will finish summer action in the consolation. They will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against Charlotte (0-4).

Carton's efforts came off the bench. That's because Brandon Williams, averaging 21.3 points per game for the Wolves in three summer league games, started at guard but sat after halftime with a right knee contusion according to the team's social media accounts. He scored five points in 10 minutes of action.

Kessler Edwards (18 points) and Jordan Ford (17) led the Kings (2-2). Alex O'Connell added 15 points off the bench.