9 p.m. Tuesday at L.A. Clippers • TNT, 830-AM

Game preview: The teams split their first two meetings, both winning at home. ... The Wolves (31-32) lost at Golden State on Sunday in the first of a four-game California road trip and played without C Rudy Gobert (illness), F Jaylen Nowell (knee), F Taurean Prince (personal reasons) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf). Prince was not listed on the injury report Monday, Gobert was listed as probable and Nowell questionable. ... The Clippers (33-30) are fifth in the West and C Ivica Zubac (calf) is not expected to play. Los Angeles signed G Russell Westbrook last week after he was dumped by the Lakers then the Jazz at the deadline; he has played two games with the Clippers so far, scoring 17 points in each. Veteran stars Paul George (23.5) and Kawhi Leonard (23.0) lead the Clippers in scoring.