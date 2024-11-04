Wolves preview: The Timberwolves (3-3) will be playing their third game in four nights after beating Denver at home on Friday and losing at San Antonio on Saturday. They might be playing without defensive centerpiece Rudy Gobert, who is listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle, and even with him the defense has been leaky. Josh Minott appeared to enter the Wolves rotation Saturday night as the ninth player over veteran Joe Ingles. Minott played 10 minutes while Ingles did not play and was not listed on the injury report. Minott finished with four points and two rebounds.