Wolves-Hornets game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Wolves center Rudy Gobert showed up on the injury report, listed as questionable because of a sore ankle. Charlotte’s Lamelo Ball has his scoring average above 30 points.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 12:12AM
Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball is averaging 30.2 points per game. (Matt Kelley/The Associated Press)

8 p.m. Monday at Target Center

TV/radio: FDSN; KFAN, iHeartRadio app

Wolves preview: The Timberwolves (3-3) will be playing their third game in four nights after beating Denver at home on Friday and losing at San Antonio on Saturday. They might be playing without defensive centerpiece Rudy Gobert, who is listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle, and even with him the defense has been leaky. Josh Minott appeared to enter the Wolves rotation Saturday night as the ninth player over veteran Joe Ingles. Minott played 10 minutes while Ingles did not play and was not listed on the injury report. Minott finished with four points and two rebounds.

Hornets preview: Charlotte is 2-4 and is coming off losing two in a row to defending champion Boston at home. Fifth-year guard Lamelo Ball is averaging 30.2 points, 6.3 assists and five rebounds per game. But he is turnover-prone at 5.5 per game. Brandon Miller, averaging 11 points per game, is listed as questionable because of a left glute strain, and Nick Richards, also averaging 11 points, is out because of a sore right shoulder.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Star Tribune.

