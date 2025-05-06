Sports

Gordon’s game-winner, Jokic’s 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 4:47AM
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) sinks a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 1 as the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren (7) defends Monday night in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/The Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to give the Denver Nuggets a stunning 121-119 comeback win over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Oklahoma City, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave as time expired.

Denver’s Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, assisted on Gordon’s game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player.

Gordon finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 21 points for the fourth-seeded Nuggets, who stole the opener after closing out a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Denver’s opportunity came after Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren missed two free throws with the Thunder leading by a point.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who hadn’t played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Alex Caruso added 20 points, six assists and five steals.

Jokic picked up three fouls during a two-minute stretch in the third quarter after committing just one foul in the first half. He stayed in the game with the Thunder leading 73-64.

The Nuggets closed the gap to 90-85 by the end of the third quarter.

With the Thunder leading 104-95 and just under seven minutes remaining, Jokic elbowed Lu Dort in the head on a drive, and the play was reviewed. The play was ruled a flagrant 1 on Jokic — his fifth foul — and Dort made two free throws.

Denver spent the rest of the game closing the gap.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

CLIFF BRUNT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Quite a spectacle: Padres manager Mike Shildt got so mad he threw his glasses at Yankee Stadium

Mike Shildt had seen enough, and he was so angry with plate umpire Adrian Johnson that he made a spectacle by tossing his spectacles.

Sports

Nylander has 2 goals and an assist as Maple Leafs beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of 2nd round series

Sports

Lindor and Alonso go deep for the Mets, who hold on late for a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks