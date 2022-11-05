Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Had his first triple-double of the season: 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-2 Wolves' only lead of the game.

17 Three-pointers made by the Bucks in 38 attempts. Eight different Bucks players made threes.

8-0 Bucks' record, the longest winning streak to begin a season in franchise history. Milwaukee is the only NBA team without a loss this season.

4-5 Wolves' record after a three-game losing streak.