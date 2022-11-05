GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Had his first triple-double of the season: 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
3-2 Wolves' only lead of the game.
17 Three-pointers made by the Bucks in 38 attempts. Eight different Bucks players made threes.
8-0 Bucks' record, the longest winning streak to begin a season in franchise history. Milwaukee is the only NBA team without a loss this season.
4-5 Wolves' record after a three-game losing streak.
