Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 110-89
The Timberwolves will play the Jazz on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Colleges
Reusse: Legendary Indiana coach Knight and his temper loom large in Minnesota memories
With his old-school attitude and extensive success, it's hard to imagine decades of Gophers basketball without Bobby Knight as an antagonist. Knight died Wednesday at 83.
www.startribune.com
Photos: President Joe Biden visits Minnesota
For the fourth time during his presidency, President Biden came to Minnesota as part of a 'barnstorming' tour of rural America with stop at a Northfield farm. In the evening, demonstrators marched in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in protest of US aid to Israel.
Wolves
Wolves stay strong in second half this time, rout defending champion Nuggets
Unlike two nights earlier, there was no second-half collapse Wednesday as the Timberwolves kept their foot on the gas in a 110-89 win over Denver.
High Schools
Wayzata wins section, rolls undefeated into volleyball state tournament
Wayzata defeated Champlin Park and will play next week for its fourth consecutive state title.