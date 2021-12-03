Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Thursday podcast guest Ryan Hartman's big night (three points, plus-4 for the game) in the Wild's 5-2 win over New Jersey and is intrigued by the Gophers' reported pursuit of former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

5:00: Timberwolves radio voice Alan Horton, now in his 15th season calling Wolves games, joins the show for a look back at his history with the team and his optimism about this season. And yes, we had to talk about the Ed Malloy call from eight years ago.

28:00: Mark Craig joins for the weekly NFL picks segment. Did you think the Vikings might have an easy time this weekend against winless Detroit? Craig says think again. This one will be messy and will leave fans cringing until the final seconds.

42:00: Brian Kelly found himself a new accent.

