The Timberwolves are adding forward A.J. Lawson on a two-way contract.
The former South Carolina standout, who is 6-7, went undrafted in 2021 and played for College Park in the G League last season.
He was with Dallas in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
A native of Toronto, he has played internationally for Canadian youth teams.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Saban: Alabama players topped $3 million in NIL money
Nick Saban has been vocal about his issues with the status quo in name, image and likeness deals and their use in recruiting.
Wolves
Timberwolves add former South Carolina forward A.J. Lawson
After going undrafted in 2021, Lawson played in the G League with College Park.
Loons
Everton's visit is a blast from the past for Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath
Memories of mullets and short shorts from coach's playing days with the Premier League club were rekindled before Wednesday's friendly vs. the Loons at Allianz Field.
Twins
Jim Kaat: An ace from the start
The Twins pitcher, who had a reputation for longevity, durability and dependability, will enter the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Twins
Twins draft two catchers as first item of business on Day 3 of the MLB draft
Minnesota State's Nick Altermatt was chosen in the 17th round by the White Sox.