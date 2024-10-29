Tickets go on sale for Tyler, the Creator, Nicholas David and Davina and the Vagabonds

Leo Kottke, Dec. 5 at Ordway in St. Paul. $45-$75. ordway.org. ... Nicholas David, Dec. 8 at Dakota in Mpls. $35-$40. dakotacooks.com. ... Davina and the Vagabonds, Dec. 31 at Dakota. $105-$175. ...Tyler, the Creator, Feb. 4, 2025, at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Jamie Miller, Feb. 20, 2025, at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$30. axs.com. ... Muscadine Bloodline, Feb. 21, 2025, at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. axs.com. ... Ana Popovic, March 5, 2025, at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Darcy & Jer, March 15, 2025, at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar, March 23, 2025, at Dakota. $50-$60. ... Lita Ford and Dee Snider, March 28, 2025, at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... The Robert Cray Band, March 28, 2025, at Pantages in Mpls. $57.50-$137.50. ticketmaster.com. ... The Hard Quartet, April 5, 2025, at First Avenue. $39.50. ... Amyl and the Sniffers, May 7, 2025, at Palace in St. Paul. $35-$49.50. axs.com. ... The Magnetic Fields, May 9-10, 2025, at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Ashe, June 11, 2025, at First Avenue. $29.50-$35. ... Pixies, July 31-Aug. 1, 2025, at Palace. $65-$99.50. ... Ghost, Aug. 2, 2025, at Xcel.