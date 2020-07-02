8 a.m. TODAY
Turn Turn Turn, a livestream performance of the folk/Americana trio. July 18. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.
National
Cleared in shooting, Iowa officer fired for letting woman go
As protests over the death of George Floyd grew in Iowa's second largest city, activists demanded the firing of a white officer who shot and paralyzed an unarmed Black man during a 2016 traffic stop.
National
Minnesota officials back mask mandate amid spikes elsewhere
Health experts are urging Gov. Tim Walz to require people to wear masks in public statewide amid concerns that a spike in reported coronavirus cases elsewhere could happen in Minnesota.
Celebrities
Epstein friend accused of recruiting girls for sex arrested
one as young as 14 — to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.
National
Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties
Several college students in an Alabama city organized "COVID-19" parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said.
Music
From big cities to backyards, July 4 not usual blowout bash
The idea sounds almost un-American.